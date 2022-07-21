Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.