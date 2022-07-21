Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $359.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.