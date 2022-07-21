Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $151.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

