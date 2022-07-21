Warp Finance Price Tops $37.51 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $37.51 or 0.00160802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $175,317.44 and approximately $51,555.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 61.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

