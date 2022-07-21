Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.29. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Waterloo Brewing Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
