Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.20.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $260.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average is $271.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

