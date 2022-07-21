WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 41,830 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 408.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Newell Brands by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 200,831 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Newell Brands by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

