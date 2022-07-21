WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 23,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

