WBI Investments Inc. Buys 190 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $270.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

