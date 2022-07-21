WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 569,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.