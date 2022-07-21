WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.