WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

