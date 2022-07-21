WBI Investments Inc. Sells 8,415 Shares of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYLV stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

