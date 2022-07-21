WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

