WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $195.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $131.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

