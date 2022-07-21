WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Robert Half International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Stock Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.