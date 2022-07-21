WBI Investments Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 159,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $93.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $88.39 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70.

