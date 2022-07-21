Wedbush Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $312.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $292.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.18.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $296.73 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average of $278.78.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

