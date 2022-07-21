Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

7/14/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$106.00.

6/30/2022 – Tourmaline Oil was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50.

6/16/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$95.00.

6/15/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

6/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

