Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

Weichai Power Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

