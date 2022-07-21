Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $100.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.