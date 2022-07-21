Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,372 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 358,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

