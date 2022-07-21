Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$9.18. The company had a trading volume of 468,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$8.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$66.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.9910378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

