WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $1.81

WHALE (WHALE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00008034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $261,053.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00322532 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. WHALE’s official website is whale.me.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

