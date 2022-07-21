Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

WPM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 442,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.4% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

