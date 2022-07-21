Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

WPM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 442,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.4% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.