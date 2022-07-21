WhiteCoin Trading 0% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $46.16 million and approximately $725,378.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000891 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

