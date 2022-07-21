Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 206,923 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,877,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.19). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

