Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.70.

WIT opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wipro by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 132,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 20.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wipro by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 54.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

