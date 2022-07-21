WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 47,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 180,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $7,445,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,001,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

