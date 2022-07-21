WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.87

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.87 and traded as low as $41.68. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 26,561 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

