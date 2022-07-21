WOWswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,563.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $458,014.02 and approximately $5,563.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

