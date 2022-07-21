Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 12.4% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.39 billion and $354.33 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $22,723.52 or 0.99925507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00042667 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,982 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.