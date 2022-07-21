Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $251.52 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $204.32 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $251.52 or 0.01102604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00021241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,563,464 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

