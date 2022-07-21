X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.28 million and $790.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

