Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

