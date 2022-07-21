Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.