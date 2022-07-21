XML Financial LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.