XML Financial LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,853,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $4,491,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $82.55. 1,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,711. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.