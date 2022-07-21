XML Financial LLC Sells 5,914 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 895,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,293,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

