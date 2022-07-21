XML Financial LLC Sells 994 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.90.

