Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.93. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,705 shares traded.

Yalla Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yalla Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

