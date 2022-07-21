Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.93. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,705 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
