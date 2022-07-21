YFDAI.FINANCE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $169,424.00 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $35.80 or 0.00155204 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $142,695.93 and $169,424.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00347496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032586 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance.
