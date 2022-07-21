yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $18.31 Million

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a market cap of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.88 or 1.00022063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00208711 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00251223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00108687 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004280 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005280 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

