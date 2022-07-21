YooShi (YOOSHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $640,883.00

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. YooShi has a market cap of $45.45 million and approximately $640,883.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00329966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

YooShi Coin Trading

