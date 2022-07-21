yTSLA Finance Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) traded up 107% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $62,782.22 and $165.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 167.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00392136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032532 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

