Zel Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00269779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00081590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00073788 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

