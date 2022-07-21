Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Zeta Global Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zeta Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

