Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $537.70 million and approximately $189.57 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00443382 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $518.63 or 0.02252054 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00359679 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004736 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,366,625,084 coins and its circulating supply is 13,075,157,931 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.