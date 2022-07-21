ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Tops $26.82 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.82 million and $5,500.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00322532 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016047 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001797 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
