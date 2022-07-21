ZINC Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $3,201.36 and approximately $19.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

