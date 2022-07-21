Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.25 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

